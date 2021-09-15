Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.89 and last traded at $34.04. Approximately 5,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,267,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,765,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,058,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 126.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 42,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,784 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

