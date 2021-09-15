SuperCom (SPCB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) recently:

9/11/2021 – SuperCom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

9/2/2021 – SuperCom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

9/1/2021 – SuperCom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

8/26/2021 – SuperCom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

8/25/2021 – SuperCom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

7/28/2021 – SuperCom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

7/27/2021 – SuperCom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. SuperCom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Get SuperCom Ltd alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that SuperCom Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.