SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Market Capitalization Tops $4.39 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $173,424.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002186 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00076239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00127075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.53 or 0.00178184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.89 or 0.07272326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,019.38 or 1.00035433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.14 or 0.00877342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002842 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,186,239 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

