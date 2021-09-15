Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) CEO Purchases $16,500.00 in Stock

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) CEO Lance Rosenzweig acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lance Rosenzweig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Support.com alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Lance Rosenzweig bought 9,727 shares of Support.com stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $21,302.13.

Shares of SPRT traded down $7.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. 49,010,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,007,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. Support.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $59.69. The stock has a market cap of $286.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Support.com by 7.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Support.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Support.com by 3,752.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Support.com by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Support.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. It provides cloud-based technology platforms to companies in multiple industry verticals, and offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.