SureRemit (RMT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,240.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $30,240.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00075425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00126515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00177424 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.04 or 0.07305154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,040.03 or 1.00210141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.59 or 0.00881507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

