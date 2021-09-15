Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.44

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 629875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.02.
SGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.06.
The company has a market cap of C$320.05 million and a P/E ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82.
In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 124,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$557,039.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 364,528 shares in the company, valued at C$1,626,378.12.
About Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
