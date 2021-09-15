Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.44

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 629875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.02.

SGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.06.

The company has a market cap of C$320.05 million and a P/E ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 124,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$557,039.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 364,528 shares in the company, valued at C$1,626,378.12.

About Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

