Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Suzano alerts:

NYSE SUZ opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Suzano has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUZ. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the second quarter worth $38,359,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 1st quarter worth about $32,163,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 1st quarter worth about $15,169,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 544.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 959,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 810,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.