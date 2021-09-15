Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.
NYSE SUZ opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Suzano has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.
Suzano Company Profile
Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.
