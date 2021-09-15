Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Up 240.0% in August

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.66. 4,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,748. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.41. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $225.38. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.
Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.