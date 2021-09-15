Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Up 240.0% in August

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.66. 4,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,748. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.41. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $225.38. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $3.56. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

