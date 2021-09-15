SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $584.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $569.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares valued at $11,139,859. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.34.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.