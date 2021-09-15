SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 387.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFB opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $11.20.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVFB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $10,100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $8,147,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $7,429,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $6,818,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $5,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.