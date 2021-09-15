Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Pareto Securities began coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SWDBY opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.