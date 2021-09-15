Swerve Reaches Market Cap of $17.37 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Swerve has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002376 BTC on exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $17.37 million and $11.43 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swerve

SWRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,364,649 coins and its circulating supply is 15,178,191 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

