Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Down 76.4% in August

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of SZLMY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SZLMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swiss Life to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

