Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,200 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

