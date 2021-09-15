Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,000 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Shift4 Payments worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Nishkama Capital LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 269.9% in the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 343,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 77,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. Intel Corp acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $2,276,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,057,950 over the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

Shares of FOUR opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.70. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 2.38.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.