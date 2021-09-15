Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,900 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,500 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.05% of American Airlines Group worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 285.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 604,008 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 447,291 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $10,596,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 266.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 254,324 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

AAL opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.82) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

