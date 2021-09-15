Swiss National Bank Acquires New Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 361,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Luminar Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 81.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAZR opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

