Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 127,100 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Bumble at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $5,224,664,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $315,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $218,713,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $147,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $130,605,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

