Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Silgan worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Silgan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Silgan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silgan by 194.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLGN. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

