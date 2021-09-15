Swiss National Bank Buys 30,800 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Medallia worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Medallia by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medallia by 5,268.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Medallia by 2.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 6,046.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 938,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 26.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLA. Truist downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medallia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $281,786.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,418,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,072,236.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,752 shares of company stock worth $10,744,184. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

