Swiss National Bank Buys 9,200 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Schrödinger worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 55.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 912,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,089 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,465,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 337.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 52,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $3,930,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 60,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $4,525,212.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,608 shares of company stock valued at $51,078,156 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Schrödinger stock opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -99.22 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

