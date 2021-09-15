Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $135.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.92 and a 52 week high of $178.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

