Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Onto Innovation worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 482,536 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $30,757,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,982,000 after purchasing an additional 288,032 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $18,661,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

