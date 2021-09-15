Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 405,349 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of SSR Mining worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSRM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $376.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.84 million. Analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

