Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Westlake Chemical worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average is $91.44. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.