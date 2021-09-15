Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of ALLETE worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ALLETE by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 28.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALE. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

