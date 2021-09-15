Swiss National Bank Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 446,862 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,641,000 after purchasing an additional 91,149 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,719,000 after purchasing an additional 591,302 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,577,000 after acquiring an additional 523,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 105,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 120.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

