Swiss National Bank Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of LCI Industries worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCII. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after buying an additional 192,402 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries stock opened at $130.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.63. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $101.69 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

