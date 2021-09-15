Swiss National Bank Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Qualys worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at $19,767,952.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $6,113,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 369,555 shares of company stock valued at $42,137,920 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $119.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.80. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

