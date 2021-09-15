Swiss National Bank Has $7.51 Million Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

