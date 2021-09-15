Swiss National Bank Has $7.88 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Murphy Oil worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 133.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

