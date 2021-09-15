Swiss National Bank Has $8.09 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Sensient Technologies worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $92.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.33.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 38,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,525,996.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 165,576 shares of company stock worth $14,678,580. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

