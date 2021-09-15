Swiss National Bank Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $5,055,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 23,136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $191,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,446,266.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,806 shares of company stock worth $4,252,549. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

