Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of NuVasive worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUVA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NuVasive by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NuVasive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NuVasive by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average of $65.26. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,026.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

