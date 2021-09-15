Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Terex worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Terex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Terex by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEX opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

