Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Steven Madden worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,067,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,021,000 after acquiring an additional 130,809 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Steven Madden by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

