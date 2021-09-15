Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Bank of Hawaii worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 37,682 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,768,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.54%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

