Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of CI Financial worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIXX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

