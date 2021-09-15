Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Haemonetics worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Haemonetics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAE. Citigroup started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.17.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

