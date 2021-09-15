Swiss National Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of UniFirst worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in UniFirst by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 6.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,134,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in UniFirst by 73.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNF opened at $222.19 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.05.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.