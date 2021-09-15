Swiss National Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Stamps.com worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 132.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 169,497 shares of company stock worth $53,987,212 over the last ninety days. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $328.20 on Wednesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $329.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.55 and its 200-day moving average is $239.27.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

