Swiss National Bank Sells 15,300 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Under Armour worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Under Armour by 2,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Under Armour by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Under Armour by 273.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Under Armour by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of UA stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

