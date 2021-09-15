Swiss National Bank Sells 17,300 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Vonage worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 393,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -155.30, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

