Swiss National Bank Sells 2,100 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Visteon worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $6,137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VC opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.25 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.39.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

