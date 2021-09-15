Swiss National Bank Sells 23,300 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Investors Bancorp worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,941,000 after acquiring an additional 306,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 630,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,549 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,729,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

