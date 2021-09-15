Swiss National Bank Sells 3,500 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Diodes worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 246.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 114,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 81,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average is $81.06. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,532,492.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $749,087.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,575 shares of company stock worth $15,632,984. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

