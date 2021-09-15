Swiss National Bank Sells 9,100 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Commvault Systems worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.98, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.