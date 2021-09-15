Swiss National Bank Sells 9,600 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Commercial Metals worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of CMC stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.