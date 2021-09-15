Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Hillenbrand worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.8% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Hillenbrand by 4.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 122,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Hillenbrand by 1.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 36.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hillenbrand by 2.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,270,000 after buying an additional 39,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

HI opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HI shares. TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

