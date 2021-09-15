SwissBorg (CHSB) Price Hits $0.72 on Major Exchanges

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, SwissBorg has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $721.11 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00149475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.05 or 0.00817685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047307 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg (CHSB) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

SwissBorg Coin Trading

